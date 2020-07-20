Terror attack kills 5 civilians in Syria

At least five civilians were killed and 85 injured in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria yesterday, Anadolu Agency reported.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Local sources said the explosion hit an opposition-held area in northern Syria across the border from Turkey and the car bomb went off near the Bab Al-Salameh, the area is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the blast killed seven and wounded more than 60, including women and children, while other sources said five were killed in the attack and dozens wounded.

Those injured were taken to hospitals in Turkey, sources said.

The blast came as Syria held parliamentary elections.

Last week, a police officer was killed and two civilians injured in a similar roadside bombing in the city.

