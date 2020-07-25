COVID-19 claims 38 more lives in Egypt

Another 38 people died from the novel coronavirus in Egypt during the past 24 hours, health officials there said yesterday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The death toll reached 4,518 and the number of cases climbed to 91,072 with 659 new infections.

A total of 31,970 people have recovered from the virus.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed over 636,700 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 15.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 8.9 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

