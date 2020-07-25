Morocco ministers donate fifth of salaries to coronavirus response fund

Moroccan ministers have decided to donate a fifth of their salaries for the month of August, until the end of the current year, to the fund for the management and response of the coronavirus pandemic.

A communiqué issued by the government stated that this decision, which was taken in a government meeting on Thursday: “Manifests the spirit of solidarity and synergy expressed by all segments of Moroccan society.”

The statement indicated that this donation: “Is a contribution from members of the government in the efforts to combat this pandemic, which still requires more collective mobilisation and engagement by various means in order to mitigate its economic and social impacts.”

The government noted that the coronavirus response fund has enabled the support of millions of citizens, who lost their jobs either temporarily or permanently due to lockdown measures, by providing them with direct aid during quarantine.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani confirmed that dozens of medical, social and economic measures taken throughout the last few months, have contributed to mitigating the effects of the pandemic, socially and economically.

Othmani stressed that: “Despite the fact that our country managed to avoid a worst scenario, the virus is still present, and we have not yet eliminated the pandemic.”

Therefore, he urged for the need to exercise utmost care and caution, so as to adhere to the precautionary measures ordered by the competent public authorities, whether health, security or others, in order to protect the country and its population.