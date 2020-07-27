PFLP criticises PA and calls for end to security chaos

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) criticised the Palestinian Authority on Saturday and called for it to end the chaos caused by its security services. The PFLP said that the PA should prosecute everyone involved in the killing of a local Fatah official in Balata.

Others, including some of the official’s aides, were wounded in the attack. The PFLP insisted that the PA should respect the dignity of the Palestinian people and sort the issue out without delay.

The Front also accused the PA of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. It stressed that the “simple citizens and the poor” pay the price of this mismanagement while the rich, officials and owners of holding corporations “reap the fruits”.

In conclusion, the PFLP called on the PA to learn the lessons from the killing of the Fatah official and deal responsibly with the people, by understanding their suffering and disastrous living conditions in the light of the spread of Covid-19.

