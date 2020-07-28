Egypt sentences TikTok female influencers to 2 years in prison

A Cairo court yesterday sentenced two female TikTok influencers to two years in prison and fined them 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,000) each for “violating the values” of the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

Twenty-year-old Mawada Al-Adham and 19-year-old Haneen Hossam were found guilty of “violating the values and principles of Egyptian society, posting indecent photos and videos disturbing public morals, exploiting girls and human trafficking”.

The court’s ruling can be appealed.

Egyptian authorities have been cracking down on female social media stars, accusing them of ‘spreading immorality’ and ‘attacking family values of Egyptian society’.

