Iraq sends reinforcements to Syria border after Daesh attack

Iraq has sent reinforcements to its borders with Syria and other bordering countries after two senior army officers were killed in an attack by the Daesh in the western province of Anbar.

Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Lami, the commander of the Army’s 29th Brigade, and a lieutenant were killed in a Daesh attack on Tuesday.

One day after the attack, military reinforcements were sent to the borders with Syria and neighbouring countries in parallel with the launch of a military operation by the Iraqi army to prevent terrorists infiltrating the borders, according to army spokesman Yahya Rasool.

In an interview with a local TV station, Rasool added that the forces securing the border are from the Iraqi army and the Border Guard as well as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

He added that modern technology, thermal cameras and drones are used in securing the Iraqi border.

The Iraqi army has been launching continuous military operations in the country’s north, west and east against Daesh sleeper cells. The terrorist group has recently carried out attacks on military, security and civilian targets.

READ: Daesh attack kills 5 in northern Iraq