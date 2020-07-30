Portuguese / Spanish / English

Police arrest Palestinian who killed his fiancée in Ramallah

July 30, 2020 at 11:16 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
24-year-old Razan Miqbel was killed by her fiancee in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank in July 2020
Palestinian security yesterday arrested a man who killed his fiancée in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Safa news agency reported.

On Tuesday, police received a message that a 24-year-old lady had been found dead in a car in the city of Ramallah.

Police took the corpse in for investigation, spokesman Louai Zreekat said, noting that they received another message from the city of Beitunia, near Ramallah, saying that the suspect was hiding there.

Zreekat said that the police went to Beitunia and arrested a young man who confessed to killing his fiancée.

Women’s rights organisation Kayan said: “The criminal killed his fiancée Razan Miqbel, 24. He hanged her with a scarf and left her body in the car in the industrial zone of Ramallah.”

“We stand speechless against this crime, but we will never remain silent. We will expose the killers, using every possible means. This is our right to defend every woman.”

