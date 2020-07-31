Israel sees over 1,700 new coronavirus cases

Israel on Friday confirmed another 1,786 infections from the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases in the country so far rose to 70,582, including 509 deaths, since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21.

A total of 43,813 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the ministry said.

Anger has been rising in Israel over the government’s response to the virus.

Since it originated in China last December, over 17.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll at nearly 674,000, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

READ: Palestinian prisoners in quarantine after Israel guards test positive for covid