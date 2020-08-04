Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt stock market continues to plunge amid political, economic uncertainty

August 4, 2020 at 4:09 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Libya, News
Stock market brokers work at the Egyptian Stock Market in the capital Cairo on January 6, 2013. A top International Monetary Fund official will visit Egypt on January 7, for talks likely to focus on the $4.8 billion loan agreement frozen last month because of political unrest in the country. AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Stock market brokers work at the Egyptian Stock Market in the capital Cairo on January 6, 2013. A top International Monetary Fund official will visit Egypt on January 7, for talks likely to focus on the $4.8 billion loan agreement frozen last month because of political unrest in the country [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 4, 2020 at 4:09 pm

The Egyptian stock market plummeted over the past seven months, with losses reaching 122.5 billion Egyptian pounds (around $7.7 billion), as the country’s economy suffers from Covid-19 closures, tensions over the Ethiopian dam and talk about the possibility of military intervention in Libya.

The EGX30 share index for small and medium cap stocks dropped 1.5 per cent in July compared to June. Since the beginning of the year, the index plunged 24 per cent, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Egyptian stock market cap lost 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($0.28 billion) in one month from June to July.

Political uncertainty looms in Egypt after President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warned in June that his country could intervene in Libya in support of the country’s eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army (LNA) has recently incurred losses at the hands of forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

READ: Egypt activists blame Sisi for failure in dam negotiations

Categories
AfricaEgyptLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments