Interview with Mark Ayyash on 'Navigating Palestine in a post-BLM world'

Join us as we discuss Israel, Palestine and the Black Lives Movement with Mark Ayyash
August 5, 2020 at 3:51 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Our Conferences, Palestine, US, Videos & Photo Stories
MEMO in Conversation with Mark Ayyash
Mark Ayyash is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the John de Chastelain Peace Studies Initiative at Mount Royal University, Calgary. He teaches and writes in the areas of social and political theory, the study of violence, and decolonial movements, particularly focusing on the Palestinian-Israeli struggle. He has published several academic articles and has a co-edited book on Protests and Generations in the MENA and the Mediterranean. His forthcoming book with the University of Toronto Press is titled A Hermeneutics of Violence.

