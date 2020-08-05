Interview with Mark Ayyash on 'Navigating Palestine in a post-BLM world'

Mark Ayyash is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the John de Chastelain Peace Studies Initiative at Mount Royal University, Calgary. He teaches and writes in the areas of social and political theory, the study of violence, and decolonial movements, particularly focusing on the Palestinian-Israeli struggle. He has published several academic articles and has a co-edited book on Protests and Generations in the MENA and the Mediterranean. His forthcoming book with the University of Toronto Press is titled A Hermeneutics of Violence.