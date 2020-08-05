Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

August 5, 2020 at 9:16 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE
Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE on 5 August 2020 [Ian Miles Cheong/Twitter]
Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE on 5 August 2020 [Ian Miles Cheong/Twitter]
 August 5, 2020 at 9:16 pm

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said, Reuters reports.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said.

READ: Massive blast rocks Beirut 

Categories
Middle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments