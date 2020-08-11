Egypt prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances

A young man has died inside the El Ahram Police CheckPoint in Egypt in mysterious circumstances.

The family of Tarek Mohamed Al-Jabri was told that he had died in the police station last Friday, before his body was transferred to the Zeinhom Morgue in Cairo’s Sayeda Zeinab neighbourhood

His family buried him on Saturday night.

His death raises questions over how he died, and in particular whether he was tortured to death.

The number of prisoners dying inside Egyptian prisons from torture and medical neglect is increasing every month.

In June the Nadim Centre for Human Rights documented that at least 13 prisoners died as a result of medical negligence or coronavirus.

There are estimated to be around 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt, so many that the current regime built 26 new prisons to incarcerate them all.

Their plight has received international attention due to the dire conditions they are detained in and the systematic torture they are subjected to, which has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

On 20 July Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report which documented that at least 14 detainees died of suspected coronavirus across ten detention facilities since 15 July.

Medicine and disinfectant are only available to prisoners when family deliver it, yet prison visits by family and lawyers have been banned since 10 March.

Legal action has been threatened against journalists reporting on coronavirus that deviates from the official line.