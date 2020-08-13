China suspends flights from UAE, Philippines, Sri Lanka over covid fears

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has temporarily suspended flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines and Sri Lanka starting from 17 August after several passengers arriving from these countries tested positive for COVID-19.

CAAC has suspended Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, as well as the China Eastern Airlines flights from Manila to Shanghai for a week, starting Monday.

CAAC has also suspended the SriLankan Airlines flights from Colombo to Shanghai for a period of four weeks starting Monday.

The Chinese Civil Aviation authorities announced that passengers heading to China will be required to provide test results proving that they are free of COVID-19 before boarding their flights.

