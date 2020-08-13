German FM says long-term aid to Lebanon linked to reforms

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said yesterday that his country is willing to support Lebanon overcome the devastation caused by a massive explosion that hit the capital’s port last week, however he insisted that Berlin’s assistance is linked to reform and a sincere fight against rampant corruption.

Shortly after arriving in Beirut, Heiko handed the Lebanese Red Cross a cheque for €1 million ($1.18 million); the first tranche of Germany’s immediate aid package totalling €20 million ($23.66 million).

“It is impossible that things will continue as before,” Maas said, adding that “the international community is ready to invest but needs securities for these investments. It is important to have a government that fights corruption.”

“Many in Europe have a lot of interest in this country. They want to know that there are economic reforms and good governance,” he said.

Maas met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to discuss a number of issues including reforms.

More than 200 people were killed, 6,000 were injured and some 300,000 made homeless after a massive explosion in Beirut port ripped through the capital on 4 August. The blast destroyed parts of the city and intensified the economic and political distress which has engulfed Lebanon for months.

