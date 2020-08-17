Egypt to treat 250,000 Hepatitis C Sudan patients

Egypt is ready to treat all Sudanese citizens who were injured during the country’s recent revolution in its local hospitals, Health Minister, Hala Zayed, announced yesterday.

During a meeting with her Sudanese counterpart, Sara Abdel Azeem, Zayed said that 250,000 Sudanese would be included in a national initiative to treat one million Africans from Hepatitis C. The campaign, dubbed “100 Million Healthy Lives,” was initiated by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in October 2018.

According to Al-Ahram, the meeting discussed “mutual cooperation between the two countries.” Zayed stressed that Egypt would offer “all forms of support in the health sector to the Sudanese side in accordance with Sisi’s directives.”

“Egypt and Sudan have agreed on the number of Sudanese citizens who will be treated inside Egypt,” the minister said, adding that their medical reports would be sent back home “in coordination with the Sudanese embassy in Cairo.”

The ministers’ meeting came on the sidelines of a ministerial delegation visit to Sudan headed by the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Egypt offers ten scholarships annually to Sudanese doctors in various specialties, as well as ten for paramedics, according to official data.

