Hamas: ‘We are not the reason for instability’

Dismissing Israeli and American claims, Deputy Hamas Leader in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya said on Tuesday that his movement “is not the reason for stability in the region”.

“Israeli occupation and the American administrations are partners in inflicting suffering on the Palestinians and in the whole Middle East,” Al-Hayya said.

He went on to reject claims that the Palestinian resistance is the reason for the bloodshed and it undermines efforts to reach peace with Israel.

“We hope that we do not raise arms and fight anyone, but what can we do to regain our rights from a brutal occupier?” he asked.

“Gaza has been under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years. The siege has undermined every aspect of life in Gaza, including healthcare system, industry, trade, farming, etc…”

“The Israeli occupation does not believe in peace. It believes only in occupation, grabbing more lands, usurping more rights and destroying more dreams.”

He pointed to the failure of peace deals signed by the PLO “which only promoted the Israeli occupation in the region and led to normalisation of ties and we got nothing. We got more harassment, more prisoners, more settlements, more occupation and more suffering.”

“All we want are our rights,” he continued, adding: “The Israeli occupation did not save any effort to steal our property and undermine out rights.”

“The Israeli occupation has failed to provide peace. Instead, it bombed schools, mosques, hospitals and killed children and women. In six years, Israel carried out three massive offensives on Gaza that claimed thousands of lives and returned Gaza to the Stone Age.”

This is to pressure us to give up our rights and surrender, but we will never do this and we stress that the occupation is going to end.

Commenting on the UAE-Israeli normalisation deal, he said: “This is a stab in the back of the Palestinians. We do not allow anyone to speak on behalf of Palestine and the Palestinians and claim that such deals are made in favour of Palestine and the Palestinian rights.”

“These rulers buy their chairs by making ties with Israel and legitimising it. This will go in vain. If these rulers and their governments are hostile to us, their people are not. If they cut relations with us or harass us, their people do not and continue supporting us.”

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic of other ties with the occupation state.

Netanyahu repeated on Monday that annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.