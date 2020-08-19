Syrian Transport Ministry: Lebanon trucks exempt from transit fee

The Syrian Ministry of Transport announced that Lebanese trunks entering Syria as their final destination will not have to pay transit fees, the state-run news agency SANA reported.

A picture of the official decision, signed by Minister of Transport Ali Hammoud, appeared on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

The decision “comes to encourage shipping between the two countries and implements the principle of reciprocity between the two countries.”

The ministry also issued a decision exempting Syrian trucks from transit fees when entering or crossing Syrian territory or when they transport goods loaded from Syrian ports

