US, Iraq review strategic dialogue between two nations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Washington to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries, Anadolu reports.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo and Hussein “reviewed the Strategic Dialogue and reaffirmed the principles agreed upon by the two sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA).” The agreement signed in 2008 establishes a long term cooperation and friendship relationship.

“The Secretary encouraged the Foreign Minister to continue efforts to address the Iraqi people’s demands for a more equitable and just nation, and he expressed support for a budget agreement between the federal and Kurdistan regional governments, as well as proposed early elections next year,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pompeo announced separately nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq and Iraqi refugees in the region.

It includes critical shelter, essential health care, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation and hygiene services across Iraq.

The funding brings total US humanitarian assistance in Iraq to more than $706 million since the beginning of fiscal year 2019, according to the statement. Washington also provided $49.5 million in COVID-19 assistance in Iraq and more than $22.7 million in fiscal year 2020 to assist more than 244,000 Syrian refugees in Iraq.

