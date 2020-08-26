Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya imposes 4-day lockdown in capital

August 26, 2020 at 9:00 pm
Officials carry out disinfection works within coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, Libya on 25 March, 2020 [Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency]
Libya on Wednesday announced a four-day complete lockdown in the capital Tripoli amid rising number of coronavirus cases, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement by the internationally recognized government, mass gatherings and all religious and national festivals will remain suspended during this period.

Markets will also remain closed, while social distancing is mandatory along with abiding by preventive measures.

Meanwhile, a partial lockdown from 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) to 6 a.m. (04:00 GMT) local time will be in effect after the total shutdown.

On Fridays and Saturdays, however, a complete curfew will be enforced.

So far, Libya has confirmed 11,834 virus infections, including 210 deaths and 1,152 recoveries.

The North African country’s health system is in tatters after nearly a decade of civil war.

