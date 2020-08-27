Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt jails man 'receiving revelation of a new Quran from God' 

August 27, 2020
A Muslim believer reads Koran before breaking his fast at the Al-Azhar mosque on 12 May 2019, as they mark the 1079th anniversary of the establishment of the mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan in Egypt's capital Cairo. [MAHMOUD KHALED/AFP via Getty Images]
An Egyptian court sentenced a man to 15 years in jail after he claimed that he received revelation from God and attempted to make changes to the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The Port Said Criminal Court convicted Nakkash, 40, after he was arrested and confronted with the accusations made against him.

He was charged with violating the law regulating the printing of copies of the Quran.

During questioning, Nakkash reiterated his allegations that he received revelation from God on a “new Quran” which he believes it is his mission to spread.

