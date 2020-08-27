Egypt jails man 'receiving revelation of a new Quran from God' 

An Egyptian court sentenced a man to 15 years in jail after he claimed that he received revelation from God and attempted to make changes to the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The Port Said Criminal Court convicted Nakkash, 40, after he was arrested and confronted with the accusations made against him.

He was charged with violating the law regulating the printing of copies of the Quran.

During questioning, Nakkash reiterated his allegations that he received revelation from God on a “new Quran” which he believes it is his mission to spread.

READ: Egypt threatens to prosecute 54m for not voting in senate elections