Palestine factions: Israel responsible for Palestinian lives amid Gaza coronavirus outbreak

The Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip proclaimed on Thursday that they hold Israel fully responsible for the lives of Palestinians in the besieged enclave, in light of the outbreak of COVID-19, Safa News Agency reported.

The factions announced in a joint statement that they will not remain idle regarding the suffocating siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, especially after the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“If the siege is not lifted and all medical supplies are not brought in to confront the pandemic, we will not accept that our people suffer alone,” the statement read, calling on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume its responsibilities towards the enclave and provide the necessary medical supplies.

The statement also called on Arab and international human rights organisations to assume their responsibilities in supporting the Palestinian cause and the protection of civilians.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in the Gaza Strip has increased to 129 cases, including 54 active cases and three deaths.

The Hamas-led Interior Ministry has imposed a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the virus.