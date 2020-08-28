UAE-backed Yemen group sends reinforcements to Abyan

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) yesterday sent military reinforcements to Abyan Governorate, which is witnessing an escalation in tensions after the council withdrew from negotiations in Riyadh.

The leadership of the STC’s 5th Brigade revealed that it has received orders to quickly reinforce the frontlines in Abyan and raise the combat readiness in all the southern borders following the military escalation with government forces.

The STC promised to continue its fight against the government forces, claiming that this decision was taken “after the Council adhered to all the required steps, which were met by intransigence from other side to the conflict; and therefore we will engage in an open war.”

Last April, the STC declared self-rule in southern Yemen. However, in late July, the council cancelled its decision and pledged to implement the power-sharing agreement signed under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

However, the UAE-backed group withdrew on Tuesday from peace talks aimed at sharing power with the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

READ: Yemenis demonstrate against UAE-backed STC and normalisation