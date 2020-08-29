Algeria Chief of Staff: ‘We will restore navy’s reputation as a force in the Med’

Algerian Chief of Staff Said Chengriha announced that the High Command does not only aim to increase the combat capabilities of the naval forces, but also to restore its status as a prominent force in the Mediterranean.

During his visit to the second military area in Oran on Thursday, Chengriha delivered a speech to the personnel of the western waterfront, in which he emphasised that carrying out a naval exercise by firing at surface marine targets is a serious test for the weapons systems of the missile launcher ship. He considered the manoeuvre’s results as encouraging and completely responsive to designated targets.

The military official stated that the relentless pursuit and intense, as well as continuous, efforts exerted by the supreme leadership of the national army are not limited to raising the combat and operational capabilities of the naval forces, but also aim to: “Restore the reputation of the Algerian navy, which witnessed a golden period in our glorious history, and reigned the surrounding waters as a prominent force in the Mediterranean.”

Chengriha highlighted that: “This past is truly a source of pride and motivation for us to put the navy on the right track and make it a de facto deterrent force, whose reputation is consistent with Algeria’s standing as an independent state that enjoys ancient revolutionary roots, and possesses combat and operational capacity, which are consistent with various merits and urgent challenges.”

READ: Algeria needs serious changes after a summer of ‘conspiracy’ problems