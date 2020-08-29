Russia anti-drone system could be sent to Syria

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that it might send a new Russian-made anti-drone system to be tested in Syria, Aram Media reported on Friday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoyu announced that Russia’s Sapsan-Convoy anti-drone system could be sent to Syria, noting that this depends on its success in the manoeuvres of Operation Caucasus 2020.

Shoygu’s remarks came during an inspection of Russia’s Pavilion at the Army-2020 International Military-Technical Forum near Moscow on Friday.

He affirmed that there is a need to develop such systems and if it is ready for testing, it will be tested as part of Caucasus 2020, explaining: “If it proves positive, we will send it to Syria.”

