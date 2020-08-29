Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey responds to accusation of cutting off drinking water in Al-Hasakah

August 29, 2020
Turkey’s Permanent Representative of Turkey to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioğlu confirmed that the allegations made against Turkey of cutting off water from the city of Al-Hasakah, in north-eastern Syria, are completely false.

Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Ramesh Rajasingham announced during a session of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, on Thursday, that there are frequent drinking water disruptions in the city of Al-Hasakah and at Al-Hawl camp.

Rajasingham pointed out that the Allouk Water station in Al-Hasakah city experienced water cuts at least 13 times during the current year, which affected 460,000 civilians in the region.

Bashar Al-Assad’s representative in the UN Bashar Jaafari held Turkey responsible for the interruption of water distribution from the station.

In response to this accusation, Sinirlioğlu explained that the Allouk water station is powered by electricity from Tishrin Dam, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia.

