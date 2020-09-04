Lebanon’s Druze leader calls on Gulf States to join French initiative

The leader of Lebanon’s Druze and President of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, called on Wednesday for the Gulf countries to join the French initiative to “save” the country. Jumblatt stressed that he trusts the programme proposed by the government in Paris.

Speaking to Lebanese LBCI channel, the veteran politician noted that the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc has named Mustafa Adib for the post of a prime minister because “There is a unique French initiative to rescue what’s left of Greater Lebanon.”

Commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statements concerning Hezbollah’s arms and missiles, Jumblatt said that he should forget about the missiles now.

“This is a matter to be addressed in a timely manner,” he explained. “What is required is that they help us economically. Sanctions against Hezbollah will not weaken it, but rather will weaken the Lebanese entity.”

In conclusion, Jumblatt stressed the importance of restoring citizens’ confidence in Lebanese banks.

