Hamas: Normalising ties with Israel helps promote its expansionism

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas proclaimed on Friday that normalising relations with Israel helps the occupation state to promote its expansionist policies.

Hamas also criticised Arab states helping the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate its normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation state.

“Endorsement of some Arab states of the UAE-Israeli normalisation deal encourages the Israeli occupation to enforce its expansionist policies in the region,” Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasim announced in a press release, a copy of which was sent to MEMO.

Qasem’s remarks came in response to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia’s decisions to allow all flights to and from the UAE, including Israeli flights, to cross their skies.

“All Arab states should have prevented the UAE from reaching the normalisation deal with the Israeli occupation,” he urged, “instead of supporting it.”

He described forging ties with Israel as:

An approach which is hostile to the rights of the Palestinian people and encourages the Israeli occupation to commit more crimes.

The Hamas official called for all countries in the region who are seeking the normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation to backtrack on this move, which he asserts goes: “Against their national interests and the national Arab security.”