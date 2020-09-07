Iraq, UN discuss cooperation to hold early elections

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed cooperation related to holding early elections with UN Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, a statement said yesterday.

The statement, which was sent to mass media by the Prime Minister’s Information Office, said: “The two sides discussed the latest efforts made by Iraqi institutions to conduct early elections.”

During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi and Plasschaert discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the government and the UN to achieve successful early elections that best reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

According to a statement, both sides discussed the situation of the displaced people and the latest efforts to create the necessary conditions for their voluntary return to their homes.

Al-Kadhimi also highlighted plans to fight extremism and provide a safe national environment in order to guarantee terrorism does not return to the country.

Responding to the demands of demonstrators, Al-Kadhimi pledged in May to hold early elections.

