All East Med manoeuvres conform to NATO criteria, insists Turkey’s PM

September 9, 2020 at 12:58 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech as he holds a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Affairs Minister Heiko Maas (not seen) following their meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on 25 August 2020. [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkey on 25 August 2020 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey’s Prime Minister has insisted that all of his country’s naval manoeuvres in the Eastern Mediterranean conform to NATO criteria. Mevlut Cavusoglu made his comments during a joint press conference with Congolese Prime Minister John-Claude Gakosso at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Cavusoglu denied the claims of his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, that Turkey has been firing live ammunition during the naval exercises.

“By rejecting the NATO and EU initiatives seeking an understanding,” he explained, “Greece appears not to choose dialogue. It should join us at the negotiating table for dialogue if it truly believes that it is in the right.”

