Egypt: Video of train conductor asking soldier to buy ticket goes viral

A video of two train conductors asking a solider to pay for his train ticket or leave the train has gone viral in Egypt.

The conscript replies that he has already paid for one and decides to get off the train. Another passenger intervenes, saying she has children the same age, and buys the soldier a ticket.

As the incident unfolded on the Mansoura-Cairo line, the solider tries to return the ticket to her.

Egyptians commented on the fact that the conductors were not wearing face masks and the conscript was despite the fact that it is mandatory to do so on public transport.

At one point, the two conductors ask the soldier to remove his mask so they can hear what he’s saying.

After the video began trending on Twitter, Egypt’s Ministry of Transport apologised. It issued a statement confirming its respect for all state institutions:

“We respect all members of the valiant armed forces and the police in particular.”

It also thanked the woman who intervened to buy the ticket.

The ministry has said it fined two train conductors after an investigation into verbal abuse.

Adel Farouk Abdel-Hadi, the train chief conductor, will now have a 50-day wage deduction and train supervisor Adel Salah Abdel-Moneim 15 days.

They have been ordered to work on freight trains and issued with a 4,000 Egyptian pound fine, equivalent to $247, as part of measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In October last year a young man died and another was injured after a train conductor opened the door of the moving train and asked them to jump when he found they didn’t have a ticket.

Mohamed Eid was dubbed the “ticket martyr”.