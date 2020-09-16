Anti-Netanyahu protests in US as PM signs 'peace deals' with UAE, Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was met by dozens of anti-corruption Israeli protesters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House yesterday, the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli protesters gathered at the entrance to the White House questioning Netanyahu’s legitimacy as he arrived to sign a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain amid protests at home calling for his resignation.

According to Reuters, thousands of Israelis gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence in West Jerusalem on Saturday to protest Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smaller protests were held along bridges and at major intersections in cities across Israel.

Israeli media estimated that about 10,000 people attended what has become a weekly demonstration in Jerusalem, calling for the prime minister’s resignation.

The 70-year-old premier is facing corruption charges in three cases that include bribery, breach of trust, and fraud. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and has described his trial as a leftist political witch-hunt aimed at unseating a popular right-wing leader.

READ: Normalisation has never benefited the Palestinians