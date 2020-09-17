Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt Muslim Brotherhood align with new acting supreme guide

September 17, 2020 at 10:16 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
The deputy general guide of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Mounir, 2 April 2018 [Arabi21]
Members of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood have expressed their full solidarity with the group’s new acting supreme guide, Ibrahim Mounir, who assumed his role following the arrest of Mahmoud Ezzat.

Mounir has recently made a series of decisions including the appointment of a new administrative committee that would assist him in managing the group’s affairs at home and abroad.

According to the sources, the committee includes several members of the General Shura Council as well as Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, a former member of the now-defunct Guidance Office.

For his part, the Muslim Brotherhood’s former Foreign Relations Commissioner, Youssef Nada, has pledged allegiance to Mounir.

