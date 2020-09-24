Jordan: Expatriate remittances down 9.8%

Remittances from Jordanian expatriates declined by 9.8 per cent during the first seven months of 2020, the Central Bank of Jordan announced yesterday.

“Jordanian expatriate inbound remittances amounted to 1.38 billion dinars ($1.94 billion) in the first seven months of the current year,” the bank said in a statement.

Adding that the remittances were affected by the “decline in global oil prices, as well as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.”

On Tuesday, Health Minister Saad Jaber announced one coronavirus-related death in the country and 634 new COVID-19 cases, including 627 local infections.

