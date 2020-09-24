Turkey investigates 'suspicious' death of US-Russia journalist

Turkish authorities are investigating the death of an American author and journalist who died while traveling overnight from the Turkish Black Sea coastal city of Samsun to Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the death of Andre Vltcheck and his body was taken to forensics for examination.

Turkish channel NTV reported Vltcheck’s wife saying that the couple arrived in Turkey from Serbia on 12 September and spent nine days in Samsun. The 57-year-old journalist was with his wife Rossie Indira and two drivers.

Vltcheck had paralysis in one leg and diabetes and was taking two types of medicines, according to NTV.

Russian-born, the journalist became a naturalised US citizen.

READ: Saudi dissidents form pro-democracy political group