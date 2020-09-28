Pakistan envoy to Syria reiterates support for Palestinian cause

Pakistan Ambassador to Syria, Saeed Muhammad Khan, yesterday reiterated his country’s support for the Palestinian cause and its full rejection of normalising relations with Israel before the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ambassador Khan made the remarks during a meeting with the Director-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO) political department, Ambassador Anwar Abdul Hadi.

The official stressed that any normalisation deal between Israel and the Arabs before the establishment of an independent Palestinian state will result in Israel continuing its brutal practices against the Palestinians, adding that peace will be achieved in the world if international legitimacy is implemented.

Khan also expressed his country’s appreciation for the Palestinian leadership’s recent meetings held in Ramallah and Beirut.

PLO chief Abdul Hadi briefed the Pakistani ambassador on the latest developments concerning the Palestinian issue, especially in light of the American and Israeli pressure and restrictions imposed on the Palestinian people and leadership to liquidate the Palestinian issue.

He also briefed him on the latest meeting between Fatah and Hamas in Istanbul and the positive outcomes that emerged from it.

“Following this positive dialogue, the Palestinian leadership will conduct parliamentary and presidential elections with the participation of all forces, parties and national actors to unify the Palestinian action to confront the imminent danger threatening the Palestinian cause,” he added.

On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official lvisits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however denied this saying annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

Bahrain followed in the Emirates’ footsteps weeks later and an official ceremony was held at the White House to sign the ‘Abraham Accords’.