Report: Kuwait imports more than 6.6bn cigarettes per year

The cigarette market in Kuwait has significantly increased over the past few years with more than 6.6 billion consumed annually, London based Global Data consulting firm said.

The company said the tobacco market in Kuwait grew 298.3 per cent in 2017 compared to the early 1990s.

In 2017, the average annual consumption of cigarettes in Kuwait was 2,315, with an average of six cigarettes per day.

The company expected the average annual consumption of cigarettes to decline by 30 per cent to reach 1,483 cigarettes per year by 2030, at a rate of four cigarettes per day per smoker.

