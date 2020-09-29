Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNRWA increases aid works, paused due to COVID-19 in Gaza

11 UNRWA distribution centers started their services after their aid operations were suspended until August 24th due to the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestinians receive food aid distributed by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza City, Gaza on September 29, 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
