Egypt responds to protests by expelling 5 lawyers from Bar Association

The Cairo Administrative Court has issued a ruling to expel five detained lawyers from the Bar Association, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The decision includes Osama Morsi, son of the late President Mohamed Morsi, member of the Constitution Amendment Committee and Brotherhood member Sobhi Saleh, and Vice-President of Al-Wasat Party Essam Sultan.

Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud, a lawyer who has represented many members of the Brotherhood, and Hatem Abdel Sami will also be expelled.

The court has labelled them “terrorists” whose “hands are contaminated with blood.” It accuses the lawyers of financing weapons deals and offering military training to the Muslim Brotherhood so that they can carry out terror operations against the army, police and judiciary.

It also called on the Lawyers’ Syndicate to cancel their membership to the union.

READ: Egypt: Video of a man sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy sparks outrage