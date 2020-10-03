Fatah: Israel’s detention of Hamas leader ‘an attempt to thwart unity efforts’

Secretary-General of Fatah’s Executive Committee Jibril Rajoub condemned on Friday Israel’s detention of senior Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef, Safa News Agency reported.

In a statement, Rajoub announced that Israel’s detention of Hamas leader: “Is an attempt to thwart national unity efforts.”

The Fatah leader also conveyed that Israel’s detention of Yousef: “Is a retention of the occupation’s policy of detention of tens of Palestinians on a daily basis and a continuation of the decades-long Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.”

Israeli occupation forces raided the house of Hamas leader Yousef on Friday at dawn and arrested him.

Yousef was released in July 2020 after 15 months of administrative detention. He spent a total of 21 years in prisons, most of them under administrative detention.

