Syrian opposition forces shoot down Russian drone in Latakia

Syrian opposition forces shot down a Russian drone in Latakia at the same time that the regime army announced that it is deploying reinforcements to Idlib in the north of Syria, Safa news agency reported on Sunday. The drone was downed at Al-Akrad Mountain in the countryside to the north of Latakia, apparently as it headed for Idlib.

Militias allied to the Assad regime bombed the neighbourhoods of Kafr Owaid, Kansafra and Bara in the south of Idlib at about the same time. They also targeted Turkmen Mountain to the north of Latakia.

Meanwhile, Anadolu reported that at least two civilians were killed in an explosion at a checkpoint in northern Syria. Sources told the agency that seven civilians were also wounded in the explosion in Al-Bab district, but the cause of the blast remains unclear. Casualties were taken to local hospitals.

The opposition forces responded to the Assad militias and targeted their bases in Ma’arrat Al-Nu’man, south of Idlib.

The Turkish army shelled sites held by regime forces in Sarakeb, east of Idlib, in response to the bombing of several liberated areas.

