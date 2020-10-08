Nobel Laureate slams Macron’s remarks about Islam 

A prominent Yemeni human rights activist and Nobel Peace Laureate has slammed statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about Islam.

“Macron’s attack on Islam reveals intolerance and hatred which is shameful for the head of a state like France,” wrote Tawakkol Karman on Twitter. She added that it is not Macron’s concern to reform religion, least of all Islam. “Muslims alone are concerned with that, and they will do that.”

Karman called on the French leader to speak about Islam with respect and acceptance, instead of inciting against a significant proportion of his citizens who follow the faith.

“Macron has delivered his irresponsible inflammatory speech against Muslims and their religion to satisfy a group of fanatics so that they will vote for him,” she added.

Last Friday, Macron caused controversy when he said that, “Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today [not only in France].”

