Russia, Egypt navies to hold joint drills in Black Sea

The Russian and Egyptian Navies are set to hold joint military drills in the waters of the Black Sea before the end of this year, a press release announced on Thursday.

Delegations of the Russian and Egyptians Navies held meetings in the Russian city of Novorossiysk, and agreed on arrangements for the drills.

“In Novorossiysk, the delegations of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt held a three-day conference on preparing and holding the joint exercise Bridge of Friendship-2020,” the Black Sea Fleet’s press office disclosed.

“The main goal of the meeting of the naval sailors from both countries was to work out and approve a plan of the drills that will be held in the Black Sea for the first time,” the press office issued.

According to Russian news agency Tass, during the drills, the warships of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet and the Egyptian Navy will practice measures with the support of aircraft to defend sea lanes against various threats.

Tass added that forces will be deployed to organise communications at sea and the participants in the maneuvers will hold an inspection of suspicious vessels.

It also reported that the Russian and Egyptian Navies will practice measures to organise all types of protection and defence at sea, carrying out missile and artillery firings employing shipborne weapons.

“The drills aim to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian Navies in the interests of security and stability at sea, and to exchange experience between the personnel in thwarting various threats in the areas of intensive shipping,” the press office added.