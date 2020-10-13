Palestine PM: God help us if there are 4 more years of US’ Trump

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh yesterday expressed concern if US President Donald Trump were to be re-elected into office in November, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The election is very important. God help us, the EU and the whole world if there are four more years of Trump,” he told European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Trump has wasted four years of everyone’s time,” he added, referring to the US administration’s so-called Middle East ‘peace plan’.

“The ultimate deal was not delivered. Trump’s plan was rejected by the Palestinians, the Arabs and Europe…The US is just too biased.”

Speaking before 80 representatives of different countries and parties in Europe, Shtayyeh urged the European Union (EU) to play an effective role in any future political process.

Calling for recognition of Palestine as an independent state, he said: “It is necessary to break the status quo that the Palestinian cause is passing through because of the Israeli occupation measures.”

During the meeting, he also called on Europe “to end the American monopoly of sponsoring the Middle East peace process through an international conference for peace in which all parties participate.”

“Any political process must depend on ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories on the basis of the two-state vision under international law and United Nations resolutions,” added Shtayyeh.

The Palestinian official said a win for Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections would lead to the reversal of Trump’s unilateral measures, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, as well as improving Palestine’s relations with Israel and the US.

Pointing out the Palestinian leadership’s steps to “bring back democracy to life”, including preparing for elections, he reiterated the country’s readiness to engage in any “serious negotiations” based on international law and United Nations resolutions.

“We are the party to benefit most from any serious negotiations,” he stressed.