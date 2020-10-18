Pandemic kills 30 in Oman, 26 in Libya

Health authorities in Oman confirmed 30 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, while Libya reported 26 fatalities, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Omani Health Ministry said 1,657 new infections and 1,395 recoveries were recorded over the past 48 hours, bringing the country’s tally to 109,953 cases, including 1,101 deaths, and 95,624 recoveries.

In Libya, the National Center for Disease Control said 945 new cases and 827 recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours.

Libya’s count now rose to 48,790 confirmed cases, including 725 deaths, and 26,889 recoveries.

Since appearing in China in late December last year, the coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide, claiming over 1.11 million lives in 188 countries and regions, and causing nearly 39.7 million infections, according to the latest figures from the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

