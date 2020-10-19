Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews ignore government coronavirus orders, attend schools

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky (C), 93-years-old and one of the main spiritual leader of Ultra-Orthodox Jews, reads the book of Esther during the feast of Purim at a synagogue in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak on 20 March 2019. [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews have challenged the Israeli government’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus and attended educational institutions across the country on Sunday.

The Jerusalem Post reported that ultra-Orthodox students have returned to Haredi boys schools, Talmud Torah primary schools and Yeshiva Ketana high schools in infected neighbourhoods, including Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, El’ad and some suburbs of Jerusalem. This occurred despite the government’s decision to shut down all educational institutions in red-designated areas on the coronavirus epidemiological map.

The challenge to the government’s decision came after Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, who is himself infected with the coronavirus, on Saturday ordered schools associated with his group to reopen after no agreement was reached for the reopening of schools.

Kanievsky called for students to adhere to social distancing measures and limit the number of pupils per classroom.

