Japan donates $4.3mn to UNRWA

Japan has donated $4.3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to reduce the impact of poverty under the current coronavirus pandemic.

This new contribution will ensure the health and safety of Palestinian refugees, as well as the safe provision of food assistance to 99,000 Palestinians in Gaza, reported Wafa news agency.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN agency said the contribution represents the country’s commitment and solidarity with the Palestinian refugees experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Spokesperson for UNRWA Sami Mshasha, said, “On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan for its generous contribution for supporting Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.”

READ: Fatah is ‘waiting for Hamas to approve Istanbul understandings’

“The Government of Japan has been exemplary in its support to the agency. We deeply appreciate this very generous support during an exceptionally challenging period of its existence to assist the vulnerable community.”

UNRWA was created in 1949 to provide assistance and protection for the Palestinian refugees who were forced out of their homes prior to the creation of the state of Israel on the ruins of their homes.

The organisation is currently offering its services to about 5.3 million Palestinians refugees in the occupied territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

However, it has been suffering a severe financial crisis since 2018 due to the halt of US contributions.

Palestinians believe the move is part of US efforts to liquidate their just cause and their rights.