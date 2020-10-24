Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel attacks Turkey, renews full support for Greece

October 24, 2020
Turkish navy is seen in the Eastern Mediterranean on 20 August 2020 [Turkish National Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
 October 24, 2020 at 3:15 pm

Israel strongly attacked Turkey and renewed its full support for Greece regarding the East Mediterranean crisis, The New Khalij reported on Friday.

According to The New Khalij, an official Israeli Twitter account run by the Foreign Ministry posted: “Israel is following the latest developments in the East Mediterranean. Some unilateral measures taken by Turkey could undermine the fragile stability in the region.”

The account added: “Israel renews its full support for Greece in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and rejects any attempt to violation these rights.”

Turkey aims to rid itself of the shackles imposed by energy imports thanks to the natural gas found in the Black Sea – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla announced a couple of weeks ago turning the East Mediterranean Gas Forum into an international body based in Cairo. This body includes in its membership Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Italy, and Palestine.

On Thursday, NATO denounced the escalation of tension between Turkey and Greece and called for both members to stop provocation.

On 12 October, Turkey dispatched its ship to look for hydrocarbon resources in the area between the islands of Kastellorizo and Rhodes.

International law stipulates that disputed EEZs for islands between countries should be resolved through bilateral talks, which Greece and its allies have been rejecting and leaving coasts for Turkey which can only be used for swimming.

