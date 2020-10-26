Fourth day of protests in Sudan after demonstrator killed

Protests continued for the fourth consecutive day in the Sudanese capital Khartoum yesterday after a protester was killed last week.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors announced the killing of Mohammed Abdul Majeed and the wounding of 14 others during demonstrations being held to “reform the path” of the revolution.

“The sit-in will continue until there is retribution for the martyr, and the dismissal of the military officers who issued the orders to shoot him.” protester Othman Abdullah said.

The Resistance Committee of the Khartoum Northern suburb of Al-Jarif Sharq, where the deceased lived, demanded the dismissal of the eastern Nile police director and for the names of those who opened fire on Abdul Majeed and their commander to be revealed.

Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters continued to close Al Mansheiya Bridge, which leads to the city centre, for the fourth consecutive day, calling for their demands to be met.

Authorities announced on Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the killing.

Political parties in Sudan condemned in separate statements what they described as the use of excessive violence by “regular forces and shadow security brigades” against peaceful demonstrators and demanded an immediate investigation.