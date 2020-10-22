Sudanese Professionals Association rejects closure of Khartoum bridges, roads amid calls for protests

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) rejected on Wednesday the Sudanese authorities’ decision to close all bridges and roads in the capital of Khartoum, amid online calls to commemorate the 1964 October Revolution.

“We absolutely reject the unconstitutional and hostile decision by the governor of Khartoum State and we renew our call to the masses of our great people to go out to the streets today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, throughout the country, in affirmation of the legitimate demands of our people,” the SPA, who is the driving force behind the 2018 uprising, declared in a statement.

The statement described the governor of Khartoum’s decision to close the capital’s bridges and roads as a “miserable and unfair response” to the calls by the revolutionary forces to continue the path of revolution and correct the transitional authority’s failed policies.

Earlier on Tuesday, the association called for new demonstrations against worsening economic conditions that have continued to deteriorate since the overthrow of former President Omar Al- Bashir.

“Transitional authorities have completed more than a year (in power), and the crises are frighteningly increasing by the day,” the SPA communicated in a statement, adding that: “Living hardship is no longer bearable, and people spend their days gasping for basic needs such as bread and fuel.”

