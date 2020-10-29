Russia, Lebanon discuss Syria refugees' return 

A high-ranking Russian delegation yesterday arrived at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on a one-day official visit to discuss the return of Syrian refugees, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The delegation, which travelled aboard a Russian military plane, included a number of diplomats and military personnel, headed by the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Russian Ambassador to Syria, Alexander Kinschak.

The delegation met with Lebansese President, Michael Aoun, as well as a number of officials, to discuss holding an international conference in December on the return of Syrians refugees to their homes.

In September, Aoun called on the international community “to help Lebanon facilitate the return of Syrian refugees back to their country.”

Lebanon currently hosts more than a million Syrian refugees who fled a civil war that erupted as a result of President Bashar Al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protests against his rule in 2011.

